This Bedford bar is giving away FREE cocktails this weekend - starting tomorrow

Who doesn’t love a cocktail?
Your mind immediately goes to Samantha siping a Cosmopolitan in Sex and The City. Or perhaps James Bond’s very own Vesper Martini in the film Casino Royale.
Whatever your tipple, the Slug & Lettuce is sharing 10,000 FREE cocktails this weekend across its chain.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It’s having a revamp of its menu and is celebrating with the give away.
You can indulge in a free Scarlet Starlet, Smirnoff vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon juice and grapefruit soda – simply by bagging a voucher at the High Street bar.
125 vouchers will be handed out at noon tomorrow (Thursday). All you have to do is find a Slug & Lettuce bar squad members – but be quick, when they’re gone, they’re gone.
Vouchers will be redeemable until 11pm on Sunday (August 13).
Strictly one voucher per person on a first-come-first-served basis.