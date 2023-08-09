This Bedford bar is giving away FREE cocktails this weekend - starting tomorrow

Vouchers will be handed out from noon onwards

Who doesn’t love a cocktail?

Your mind immediately goes to Samantha siping a Cosmopolitan in Sex and The City. Or perhaps James Bond’s very own Vesper Martini in the film Casino Royale.

Whatever your tipple, the Slug & Lettuce is sharing 10,000 FREE cocktails this weekend across its chain.

It’s having a revamp of its menu and is celebrating with the give away.

You can indulge in a free Scarlet Starlet, Smirnoff vodka, strawberry liqueur, lemon juice and grapefruit soda – simply by bagging a voucher at the High Street bar.

125 vouchers will be handed out at noon tomorrow (Thursday). All you have to do is find a Slug & Lettuce bar squad members – but be quick, when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Vouchers will be redeemable until 11pm on Sunday (August 13).