Will you be frying tonight?

Thinking of having fish on Good Friday? Here are some of the best chippies in Bedford

It's a match made in takeaway heaven

By Clare Turner
Friday, 15th April 2022, 5:15 pm

So as we all know, the tradition today is to have fish for your supper.

For centuries, Christians have abstained from eating meat on Good Friday - but whether you're religious or not, there's no good reason not to head down to the chippie, is there?

And let's face it - in Bedford - we've got plenty of plaices (geddit?) to choose from.

Whether it's the new cod on the block or an old established chippy that's seen batter (sorry) days, we've come up with a selection for you to mullet over.

Don't worry, there's nothing fishy about it, we've based the list - which is in no particular order - on previous polls we've run with our readers and popular choices in the comments sections on our social media pages.

1. The Golden Chicken Barbeque

Bromham Road

2. Cod Father

Church Lane

3. Andy's Chippy

Queen's Drive

4. Tasty Plaice

The Fairway

