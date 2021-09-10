These are the 10 best pizza parlours in Bedford according to TripAdvisor reviews

Living in Bedford, you'd have to be crazy not to love pizza.
Nicknamed 'Little Italy' since the 50s when many Italians moved here to work at the brickworks, the town boasts an embarrassment of riches when it comes to restaurants and takeaways.
But which one always has a pizza your heart?
Just like with our top 10 curry houses a few backs ago, review site TripAdvisor has done all the hard work for us, ranking each restaurant based on user review scores.
We can't espresso how grateful we are.
So, stop Rome-ing about, Turin to our top 10 (sorry, these puns are pasta joke) and see if you're favourite pizza parlour makes the list.
1. Mamma Concetta
Mamma Concetta, in Harpur Street, received 5 stars after 119 reviews. One customer said: "Not only best Italian pizza in town but people who work there make you feel more than welcome every single time. I hope they will start to sell this absolutely amazing oil of olive one day coz it's one of the best ones I tried in my life"
Photo: Google
2. Pizzeria Santaniello
Pizzeria Santaniello, in Newnham Street, received 4 stars after 371 reviews. One customer said: "Best pizza in Bedford. Authentically made in a pizza oven with delicious fresh produce. Amazing, welcoming staff and nothing is too much trouble. I’d not eat pizza from anywhere else"
Photo: Google
3. VesuviO Restaurant and Bar
VesuviO Restaurant and Bar, in Park Lane, Sharnbrook, received 4.5 stars after 450 reviews. One customer said: "I ate here for 4 nights whilst staying at The Sharnbrook Hotel. Every night the food was well cooked and always tasted great. The staff were friendly and polite. I would eat here again"
Photo: Google
4. The Cappuccino Bar
The Cappuccino Bar, in Newnham Street, received 4.5 stars after 562 reviews. One customer said: "As we walked in it immediately reminded us all of Tuscany. Amazing traditional Italian restaurant food was freshly made from scratch, friendly staff lively atmosphere air, vast choices of drinks, Definitely will go again"
Photo: Google