These are the 10 best Chinese restaurants in Bedford according to TripAdvisor reviews

Sometimes, nothing quite hits the spot like a delicious Chinese meal with your mates.

You've had a long week at work and you just want to unwind - and avoid slaving away in the kitchen.

But don't keep ordering sweet and sour chicken with rice - there are other dishes, you know :-)

Thankfully, when it comes to choosing which restaurants and takeaways are the best in Bedford, review site TripAdvisor has done all the hard wok (sorry) for us - and it's ranked each restaurant based on user review scores.

So, get your chopsticks at the ready - we hope our guide will prove riceless and won't raise too many red flags for you (OK, I'll stop with the puns).

1. Golden Cross Golden Cross, in Bedford Road, Great Barford, received 4 stars after 209 reviews. One customer said: "Just try any dish you will never be disappointed. Staff are friendly and always go out of their way to help you. A must try and value for money, worth every pound" Photo: Google

2. The Elephant The Elephant, in Bedford Road, Kempston, received 4 stars after 297 reviews. One customer said: "Restaurant was quiet because it was midweek but the staff were really attentive and friendly. Great menu - food was freshly cooked, and excellent quality. Would definitely recommend" Photo: Google

3. Man Do Chinese Restaurant Man Do Chinese Restaurant, in Midland Road, received 4 stars after 164 reviews. One customer said: "Great food, freshly cooked, all you can eat, but please don't be greedy. Friendly service but lacking in atmosphere, could maybe do with a lick of paint, but the food is amazing" Photo: Google

4. Peking Palace Peking Palace, in St John's Street, received 3.5 stars after 182 reviews. One customer said: "The food was great quality, especially for a family group. Expected good food, got given GREAT food. Best Chinese in Bedford and would definitely use again. Recommend to all looking for tasty food and a good night out" Photo: Google