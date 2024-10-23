The One Where BrewDog Launches a FRIENDS-inspired lager

Oh My Gawd! Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog, is collaborating with Warner Bros to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic TV show FRIENDS, by launching a limited-edition Lost Lager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Available to buy exclusively in Asda and in BrewDog bars or on the BrewDog website now, this limited-edition Lost Lager celebrates the iconic purple colour of Monica and Rachel’s apartment as well as the instantly recognisable yellow frame on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BrewDog is also running a FRIENDS-themed pub quiz across its bars on Tuesday 29th October from 7pm, offering people the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York - paying homage to the location of where the series was set.

Lauren Carroll, Chief Marketing Officer at BrewDog commented: “This exclusive launch with WBDGCP is one of our most exciting collaborations to date. We’re thrilled to be working with such an iconic show and to launch our limited-edition Lost Lager for our customers to enjoy. This partnership is about celebrating the incredible legacy that FRIENDS has built over the last 30 years and continues to build.

“We are honoured to be partnering with Warner Bros on this limited edition of Lost Lager and look forward to seeing people’s reactions!”

For more information on the FRIENDS limited-edition cans, click here.