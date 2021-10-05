The Knife & Cleaver in Central Bedfordshire scoops major prize at Great British Pub Awards
It got special mention for the quality of its dishes and hotel rooms
The Knife & Cleaver in Houghton Conquest has won the ‘Best Pub and Rooms’ category in the Great British Pubs Awards.
Competing with other top notch locations, the gastropub and hotel wowed the judges with the quality of the dishes, recipes and use of local produce - as well as with the boutique hotel rooms.
Landlord, Jason Tudor, who runs several Charles Wells tenant pubs, said: “I am over the moon for the hard work and dedication of the team to be recognised in such a prestigious competition."
Dave Mountford, co-founder of the Forum of British Pubs - which The Knife & Cleaver is a member of - added: “Jason’s success is testament to the hard work that he has put in and evidence that notwithstanding the very difficult times that the hospitality industry has had to live with over the past two years, great pubs and hotels are still up and running in our community.”