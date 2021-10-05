The Knife & Cleaver in Central Bedfordshire scoops major prize at Great British Pub Awards

The Knife & Cleaver in Houghton Conquest has won the ‘Best Pub and Rooms’ category in the Great British Pubs Awards.

Competing with other top notch locations, the gastropub and hotel wowed the judges with the quality of the dishes, recipes and use of local produce - as well as with the boutique hotel rooms.

Landlord, Jason Tudor, who runs several Charles Wells tenant pubs, said: “I am over the moon for the hard work and dedication of the team to be recognised in such a prestigious competition."

The Knife & Cleaver in Houghton Conquest