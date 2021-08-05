The Gordon Arms and Ent Shed

The Gordon Arms is set to make its welcome return on Monday, August 16 when it reopens its doors following months of refurbishment.

And locals will be given the chance to pick up free drinks voucher leaflets in the opening week to join in the celebrations.

The pub is also running a competition on its Facebook page to join the prelaunch event on August 14.

Located on Castle Road, the Wells & Co managed pub is thrilled to be able to welcome guests back in time to enjoy the last of the summer sun in its newly improved beer garden.

The pub will be providing a community hub, with weekly events like quizzes and fundraisers - as well as networking lunches and coffee mornings.

And the much-loved Ent Shed has also been given a new lease of life, and will reopen to keep guests entertained with regular live music acts.

It will also double up as a hireable space for events and private parties.

There's a new menu - featuring a brand-new brick pizza oven, which takes centre stage in the pub, and plant-based options as well as dirty burgers and posh kebabs.