1 . Slug & Lettuce, Bedford

Slug & Lettuce in Bedford has a 4.4* rating from 287 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Came for a birthday bottomless brunch, Jessica was amazing! Made sure we were topped up and made the day so much more enjoyable as we didn't have to think about ordering a drink at all. The food was actually amazing too...best eggs Benedict I've had for a long time. Thank you!” | Tripadvisor-rbrta_x