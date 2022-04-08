Take a tour around The Flying Horse in Clophill as it unveils luxurious new look

Popular Clophill pub The Flying Horse has unveiled a new look after some serious investment.
The sophisticated design combines earthy, wooden tones with a rich warm palette, brass finishes and smooth leather, creating an opulent and cosy feel.
Open log fires, plush velvet seating and feature lighting also add a touch of glamour to this otherwise relaxing and inviting space.
The pub – conveniently located on the A6 – also boasts a new bar as part of the extensive remodel.
Coming in at over nine metres long, it packs a punch as soon as customers enter the pub.
And don't forget the food – there’s something to suit all tastes.
You've got everything from pan-fried wild scallops with smoked haddock bonbons to hoisin & plum duck stir-fry – plus there’s a dedicated vegan menu.
And another new feature is the wine wall. Wait, what? Ooh, let’s have a nosey ...