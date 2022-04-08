Take a tour around The Flying Horse in Clophill as it unveils luxurious new look

Popular Clophill pub The Flying Horse has unveiled a new look after some serious investment.

The sophisticated design combines earthy, wooden tones with a rich warm palette, brass finishes and smooth leather, creating an opulent and cosy feel.

Open log fires, plush velvet seating and feature lighting also add a touch of glamour to this otherwise relaxing and inviting space.

The pub – conveniently located on the A6 – also boasts a new bar as part of the extensive remodel.

Coming in at over nine metres long, it packs a punch as soon as customers enter the pub.

And don't forget the food – there’s something to suit all tastes.

You've got everything from pan-fried wild scallops with smoked haddock bonbons to hoisin & plum duck stir-fry – plus there’s a dedicated vegan menu.

And another new feature is the wine wall. Wait, what? Ooh, let’s have a nosey ...

The Flying Horse The quirky exterior of the pub

The dining area It utilises amazing wallpaper and rich velvets to give an opulent look

The bar Jonathan Webb, general manager at the Flying Horse for six years, said: "We're thrilled with the transformation at The Flying Horse – it looks absolutely stunning. The team and customers alike have been wowed by our new bar."

Private dining Jonathan Webb added: "We have a new private dining area, perfect for celebrating special occasions"