Take a look around former Barns Hotel as it prepares to open with new name

After the long anticipated wait since the flooding in December 2020, The Kingfisher will open its doors next weekend (August 6).
Formerly the Barns Hotel, it’s been transformed into a stylish riverside pub with rooms and will serve cask ales, wines and seasonal dishes.
The new menu has a focus on local produce, with many standout suppliers including AB Fruits of Bedford and Woburn County Foods.
And it doesn’t stop there – Warden Abbey Vineyard will be supplying the wines and there’ll be guest ales from around the county.
Signature dishes include catch of the week, oven-baked freshly sourced fish; the Kingfisher burger, grass-fed Bedfordshire beef, Woburn black bacon; and a wide selection of vegetarian dishes including pesto gnocchi with baby spinach, roquito pepper and parmesan cheese.
The 49 bedrooms have had a refresh and the 13th century barn has been relauched as The Tithe Barn, Bedford and will continue to host weddings and events.
Managing director Andrew McKenzie said: “The Kingfisher has undergone a complete transformation and we hope it will become THE place to be on the Bedford dining scene. A bold and creative re-design coupled with locally sourced, imaginative food and drinks will be a great draw for guests both old and new.”
At the end of 2020, the Cardington Road hotel was flooded by the River Great Ouse and was closed throughout 2021.