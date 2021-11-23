Take a look around Bedford's new look PizzaExpress

Following a major refurbishment, Bedford's PizzaExpress has unveiled its new look.

At the heart of the popular restaurant - in St Peter's Street - is the open kitchen, the stage from which expert pizzaiolos showcase their talent for pizza making.

Eliska Hornikova, restaurant manager at PizzaExpress Bedford, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be reopening our doors, and we’re sure that everyone will love our vibrant refresh as much as they’ll love our delicious new menu.

The new-look PizzaExpress in St Peter's Street

"With a bright and bold new colour scheme, as well as the bespoke artwork of Peter Boizot, there isn’t a better place to get together with friends.”

And get ready to let it dough (sorry) as the restaurant also unveils its festive menu.

There's five courses of festive flavours including new additions the Romana Porchetta and Mushroom & Pine Nut as well as old favourites Padana Natale.

And, forget mince pies – Snowball Dough Balls are back.

The new-look PizzaExpress in St Peter's Street

Eliska added: “Whether celebrating the season with colleagues, friends, or the person you meet under the mistletoe, our brand-new look provides the perfect setting for social Christmasing, with festive flavours aplenty.”

To find out more and book a table visit here

The new-look PizzaExpress in St Peter's Street