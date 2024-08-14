The good news is Bedford has plenty to offer by way of al fresco dining so why not let someone else do the dishes for a change.

We’ve turned to our pals at Google to do the heavy lifting for us this time and they’ve come up with 10 of the best in Bedford.

Of course, this list is by no means an exhaustive one as we know there are plenty of others – so don't start tipping tables if you're favourite isn't here.

So quick, before the weather changes, and in the words of George Michael… let's go outside.

1 . Albero Lounge You'll find this place in Riverside Square. Albero Lounge got 4.5 stars out of 5 after 619 reviews on Google. One customer praised the "really lovely interior with outdoor seating with views of the river", while another said it had "an overall nice vibe with friendly staff" Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Pantry The Pantry at The Higgins, in Castle Lane. This restaurant scored 4.6 stars out of 5 after 444 reviews on Google. One customer said: "Consistently delicious food and wonderful staff. Lovely outdoor eating areas with patio heaters. Highly recommend the meatballs, aubergine parmigiana and the lamb chops" Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Amici You'll find this place in St Peter's Street. Amici got 4.7 stars out of 5 after 549 Google reviews. One customer said: "We went for dinner when we had to sit outside but the outside was made to feel so comfy with heaters and lights all around. The food was delicious especially the meatballs" Photo: Google Photo Sales