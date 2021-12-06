REVIEW: New Christmas menu at PizzaExpress

When my boss asked me whether I wanted to sample PizzaExpress’ new Christmas menu, the answer was a resounding yes.

In the interests of full disclosure, it’s safe to say I’m an Expresshead. Love the place. Love pizza. To be honest, that's one of the perks of living in Bedford - given the plethora of top notch pizzerias we have here.

But a Christmas menu? I was intrigued.

Feeling festive at PizzaExpress

So, being that she's been good all year (well, most of the year - more on that later), I dragged my sister along to the newly revamped restaurant in St Peter's Street for a festive nosh-up.

OK, truth be told - it wasn't so much a case of dragging as racing alongside her but being that I've been a vegan of over eight years, I thought it a good idea to get the opinion of a meat eater.

The new-look PizzaExpress is certainly well thought out. All very chic, gorgeous interior - not clinical at all. Soothing blues, plants, plenty of light while at the same time, staying very warm, cosy and welcoming.

But would the Christmas menu be as impressive?

Dough Balls Doppio

In a word - yes.

It's a five-course menu (yes, you read that right), priced at £29.95 per person for a minimum of two people.

By way of appetisers, we enjoyed Marinated Green Olives and Slow-Roasted Tomatoes, which I pretty much inhaled they were so yummy.

Next up were Dough Balls Doppio for us to share with a choice of garlic butter, basil & pine kernel pesto as well as smoky tomato harissa.

Vegan Melanzanine

You'd think that would be enough before the main event - but no. Next, we chose our starters, my big sis went for Buffalo Mozzarella & Tomato Salad, while I chose Vegan Melanzanine - grilled aubergine in a gorgeous sauce.

Now for the pizzas, I devoured a vegan Padana Natale, spinach, tomato, red onion, topped with cranberry sauce - very festive, while sis plumped for Quattro Formaggi Piccante - cheese, cheese and more cheese (so much for bringing along a meat eater).

All this, plus a drinks pairing menu with various prosecco, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay to choose from.

But of course, it's five courses and it's got to be said the menu is as well thought out as the revamp.

Vegan Padana Natale

By the time you get to pud, you don't want to be too stuffed at Christmas not to partake, so being offered mini desserts was inspired.

Sis had a Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake - while I ate an Orange & Carrot Cake while she rudely took a phone call. Told you she hadn't been good all year.