The Fox in Carlton (Picture courtesy of BusinessesForSale.com)The Fox in Carlton (Picture courtesy of BusinessesForSale.com)
Profitable village pub on outskirts of Bedford up for sale

There is three-bed accommodation above
By Clare Turner
Published 24th Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT

A profitable pub in Carlton is up for sale – and apparently, it’s alreading trading at pre-Covid profit levels.

The Fox – in the village’s High Street – boasts an “exceptionally loyal customer base,” according to the blurb.

There’s a strong lunchtime food trade, Camra award-winning real ales and a well-supported music and events calendar. And if all that wasn’t enough – there’s also three-bedroom accommodation above the pub.

The asking price is £485,000 and furniture and fixtures are included. Turnover is between £200,000 and £500,000.

The large beer garden

The large beer garden Photo: BusinessesForSale.com

The pub is being offered for sale as a freehold property

The pub is being offered for sale as a freehold property Photo: BusinessesForSale.com

There's an open plan bar and dining area, plus a games room

There's an open plan bar and dining area, plus a games room Photo: BusinessesForSale.com

There's also three bedroom accommodation above the trading area

There's also three bedroom accommodation above the trading area Photo: BusinessesForSale.com

