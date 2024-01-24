Profitable village pub on outskirts of Bedford up for sale

A profitable pub in Carlton is up for sale – and apparently, it’s alreading trading at pre-Covid profit levels.

The Fox – in the village’s High Street – boasts an “exceptionally loyal customer base,” according to the blurb.

There’s a strong lunchtime food trade, Camra award-winning real ales and a well-supported music and events calendar. And if all that wasn’t enough – there’s also three-bedroom accommodation above the pub.

The asking price is £485,000 and furniture and fixtures are included. Turnover is between £200,000 and £500,000.

