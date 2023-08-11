One takeaway and one caterer in Bedford need 'some improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
The good news is most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with none needing major or urgent improvement in this latest round of inspections.
However, both AMA’S Palace, in Windsor Road and Lakeside Catering, at the Mowsbury Golf And Squash Complex were told they needing ‘some improvement’ by the FSA.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
Bobby’s Punjabi Street Food, Singer Way, Kempston – rated on July 22
Aramark at Argos Distribution Centre, Woburn Road, Kempston – rated on July 20
SWP Catering Services Ltd at Dawn Cardington, Meadow Lane, Bedford – rated on July 20
Maypole Farm, Fletcher Road, Kempston – rated on July 19
Lagos Lounge, Windsor Road, Bedford – rated on July 18
Munch and Mocha, Trinity Arts & Leisure at The Bedford Sixth Form, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on July 1
Starbucks, Harpur Centre, Bedford – rated on July 12
Cibo Deli & Kitchen, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on July 11
O For Coffee, Oakley Park, Station Road, Oakley – rated on June 27
The Bull, London Road, Bedford – rated on June 29
The Burnaby Arms, Stanley Street, Bedford – rated on June 29
Yo! To Go! at Tesco, Cardington Road, Bedford – rated on July 22
KFC, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on July 11
Denmark Street Fish & Chip Shop, Bedford – rated on July 11
Pepe's Piri Piri, Greyfriars, Bedford – rated on June 29
RATED 4
Kempston Park Indoor Bowls Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on June 1
Paninoteca, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on June 1
Rice Thai Restaurant, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on June 6
New Delicacies of China, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on June 15
Aconchego Portugues, Church Arcade, Bedford – rated on June 21
Ayanis Restaurant, High Street, Bedford – rated on June 22
Top Dessert, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on June 22
The Cable Cafe, Box End Park, Kempston – rated on June 21
Gelato John's, Bedford – rated on June 29
Pavenham Park Golf Club, High Street, Pavenham – rated on July 6
RATED 3
Oriental Chef, St John’s Street, Kempston – rated on May 31
Doorstep Dolci, High Street, Bedford – rated on June 13
Happy House, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on June 28
London Peri Peri Grill, London Road, Bedford – rated on June 27
Mangal BBQ, Springfield Court, Kempston – rated on July 4
Golden Dragon, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on July 6
RATED 2
Lakeside Catering, at Mowsbury Golf And Squash Complex, Cleat Hill, Bedford – rated on June 20
AMA’S Palace (E&G Kitchen), Windsor Road, Bedford – rated on June 21