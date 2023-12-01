One Indian restaurant in Bedford needs 'some improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Is it your favourite?

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored really well this time, with only one – The Cochin, in Tavistock Street – needing ‘some improvement’.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Caffe Pausa at Dunelm, London Road, Bedford – rated on November 1

St Helena, High Street, Elstow – rated on November 1

Islands View Cafe And Tackle at Santa Pod Raceway, Podington – rated on October 31

Poppins Restaurant, High Street, Bedford – rated on October 27

Mile Road, Allotment & Leisure Gardens Association, Bedford – rated on October 26

The Royal Oak, Bridgend, Carlton – rated on October 26

Nate's Pizza, Shortstown – rated on October 31

Harrowden Fisheries, Harrowden Lane, Bedford – rated on October 26

Marcello's Pizza & Pasta, Murdock Road, Bedford – rated on October 25

La Rotonda Pizzeria, Wendover Drive, Bedford – rated on November 16

Blue Ginger, Bedford Road, Bedford – rated on November 9

Chef Beijing, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on November 9

The Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst – rated on November 3

Mo's Fish & Grill, Anglia Way, Great Denham – rated on November 16

Lee's Takeaway, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on November 2

Papa Johns, Greyfriars, Bedford – rated on October 19

RATED 4

Geek Retreat Bedford, Harpur Centre, Bedford – rated on September 29

Papa Gigi's, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on September 29

Aconchego Portugues, Church Arcade, Bedford – rated on October 4

Albero Lounge, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on October 6

Kazoku Bedford, St John’s Street, Bedford – rated on October 11

The Barns, Cople Road, Cardington – on October 11

The Oakley Arms, High Street, Harrold – rated on October 13

Bedford Fitness Camps, Kempston Rural – rated on October 23

Malabar, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on October 25

Best Kebab, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on October 26

RATED 3

Bernie’s Café, Greenhill Street, Bedford – rated on October 5

Papa Johns, High Street, Kempston – rated on October 20

Noodle Stop, High Street, Bedford – rated on October 24

RATED 2