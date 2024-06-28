One Bedford cafe told it needs 'major improvement' following food hygiene visit
Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – but FSA inspectors told cafe Friendly House E&E Ltd, in St Mary’s Street, Bedford, it needs ‘major improvement’.
Doorstep Diner, in Bedford’s High Street, scored a little better but was also told ‘some improvement’ was necessary after the inspectors’ visit.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
The Bistro at Emmaus Village, School Lane, Carlton – rated on May 22
Deshi Spice Restaurant, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on May 20
Harrold Centre Café, High Street, Harrold – rated on May 20
McDonalds, Elms Park Industrial Estate, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on May 18
Churchill Catering Ltd at Harrold And Odell Country Park, Odell Road, Harrold – rated on May 16
Shake Rattle N Roll at Hanger 2, Cardington Airfield, Shortstown – rated on May 14
Willington Garden Centre Restaurant & Shop at Willington Garden Centre, Sandy Road, Willington – rated on May 1
The Polhill Arms, Wilden Road, Renhold – rated on May 22
The Kings Arms, The Green, Cardington – rated on May 20
The Woolpack, Bedford Road, Wilstead – rated on May 9
Kempston Park Indoor Bowls Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on May 8
Bedford Borough Bowling Club Bar, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on May 7
The Three Cranes, High Street, Turvey – rated on April 30
Tasty Chicken, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on May 1
Subway, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on February 8
Charcoal Grill, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on June 17
Oasis cafe at Oasis Beach Pool, Cardington Road, Bedford – rated on June 14
Dessert Island, St Loyes Street, Bedford – rated on June 12
Pizza Hut, Aspects Leisure Centre, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on June 11
Bedford Vue Cinema, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on June 10
Starbucks Coffee at Bedford train station, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on May 30
The Coffee Shop at Roxton Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Roxton – rated on May 30
Java Cafe at Colworth Science Park, Colworth Road, Sharnbrook – rated on May 28
Shanghai Kitchen, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on June 13
Best Pizza, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on June 10
Bedford Grazing Co at Milton Ernest – rated on June 6
RATED 4
Decant Wine and Cheese Deli, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on April 25
The Fat Pizza/The Fat Burger, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on May 8
The Magic Pot Restaurant, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on May 9
The White Horse, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on May 16
Roosters, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on May 18
Fox Inn, High Street, Carlton – rated on May 22
Caffe Crema, High Street, Bedford – rated on May 23
Indian Summer, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on May 23
RATED 3
Dixy Chicken, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on April 30
Hoi Tin, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on May 8
RATED 2
Doorstep Diner, High Street, Bedford – rated on April 18
RATED 1
Friendly House E&E Ltd, St Mary’s Street, Bedford – rated on April 19
