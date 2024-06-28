One Bedford cafe told it needs 'major improvement' following food hygiene visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not good news for one Bedford business.

Most restaurants and takeaways have scored really well – but FSA inspectors told cafe Friendly House E&E Ltd, in St Mary’s Street, Bedford, it needs ‘major improvement’.

Doorstep Diner, in Bedford’s High Street, scored a little better but was also told ‘some improvement’ was necessary after the inspectors’ visit.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

Did the Food Standards Agency visit one of our favourites this time around?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

The Bistro at Emmaus Village, School Lane, Carlton – rated on May 22

Deshi Spice Restaurant, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on May 20

Harrold Centre Café, High Street, Harrold – rated on May 20

McDonalds, Elms Park Industrial Estate, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on May 18

Churchill Catering Ltd at Harrold And Odell Country Park, Odell Road, Harrold – rated on May 16

Shake Rattle N Roll at Hanger 2, Cardington Airfield, Shortstown – rated on May 14

Willington Garden Centre Restaurant & Shop at Willington Garden Centre, Sandy Road, Willington – rated on May 1

The Polhill Arms, Wilden Road, Renhold – rated on May 22

The Kings Arms, The Green, Cardington – rated on May 20

The Woolpack, Bedford Road, Wilstead – rated on May 9

Kempston Park Indoor Bowls Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on May 8

Bedford Borough Bowling Club Bar, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on May 7

The Three Cranes, High Street, Turvey – rated on April 30

Tasty Chicken, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on May 1

Subway, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on February 8

Charcoal Grill, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on June 17

Oasis cafe at Oasis Beach Pool, Cardington Road, Bedford – rated on June 14

Dessert Island, St Loyes Street, Bedford – rated on June 12

Pizza Hut, Aspects Leisure Centre, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on June 11

Bedford Vue Cinema, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on June 10

Starbucks Coffee at Bedford train station, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on May 30

The Coffee Shop at Roxton Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Roxton – rated on May 30

Java Cafe at Colworth Science Park, Colworth Road, Sharnbrook – rated on May 28

Shanghai Kitchen, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on June 13

Best Pizza, Bromham Road, Bedford – rated on June 10

Bedford Grazing Co at Milton Ernest – rated on June 6

RATED 4

Decant Wine and Cheese Deli, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on April 25

The Fat Pizza/The Fat Burger, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on May 8

The Magic Pot Restaurant, Newnham Street, Bedford – rated on May 9

The White Horse, Newnham Avenue, Bedford – rated on May 16

Roosters, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – rated on May 18

Fox Inn, High Street, Carlton – rated on May 22

Caffe Crema, High Street, Bedford – rated on May 23

Indian Summer, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on May 23

RATED 3

Dixy Chicken, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on April 30

Hoi Tin, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on May 8

RATED 2

Doorstep Diner, High Street, Bedford – rated on April 18

RATED 1