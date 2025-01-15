Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brief history into some of our favourite cereal mascots

Popular cereal characters include Tony the Tiger and Coco the Monkey

Lesser known characters include Chip the Wolf

If your childhood took place in the 1990s or the 2000s, you may remember certain faces popping up on your television screens and on the front of your cereal box.

Cereal mascots were an iconic part of the 1990s and 2000, with everyone having their favourite which usually then led to purchasing of a certain cereal.

From legends such as Tony the Tiger to the lesser known Chip the Wolf from Cookie Crisp, here are some of the nostalgic cereal mascots we adored as children.

Frosties - Tony the Tiger

Tony the Tiger has stood the test of time and is still very much a part of the Frosties brand, but he definitely seemed to be talked about a lot more in the 1990s and early 2000s. However, Tony the Tiger was first introduced way back in 1952 as part of a group of other cereal mascots. The other mascots were dropped, while Tony got to stay and was even given a son for a brief time, named Tony Jr. Tony’s catchphrase “they’re great” was a huge part of his appeal.

Nostalgic characters: Retro cereal mascots you might remember from the 1990s and 2000s (Photo: Kyran - stock.adobe.com) | Kyran - stock.adobe.com

Rice Krispies - Snap, Crackle and Pop

Snap, Crackle and Pop were the adorable gnome-like mascots of Rice Krispies, who actually first appeared on cereal packaging in 1933. The characters were linked to the sound that Rice Krispies make when milk is poured onto them. Snap, Crackle and Pop are still around, but look very different to how they used to, due to a new design.

Cookie Crisp - Chip the Wolf

Chip the Wolf is a bit of a forgotten icon, who definitely influenced the sale of Cookie Crisp yet no one seems to remember him in the current day. Chip the Wolf was introduced in 2005, but is no longer featured on the brand packaging or in television adverts.

Coco Pops - Coco the Monkey

Alongside Tony the Tiger, Coco the Monkey is one of the most recognisable cereal mascots of all time. The character was first introduced in 1963 and is still featured to this day. Despite his design staying very true to its original, Coco’s name does seem to be forgotten despite it being the actual name of the brand.

Crazy Squares - Curiously Cinnamon

The Crazy Square didn’t carry as much personality as some of the other cereal mascots around at the same time, but they are still worth a mention. The Curiously Cinnamon adverts may stick in the minds of those who grew up in the 2000s, as the characters would actually eat each other - a little bit terrifying.

Sugar Puffs - Honey Monster

The Honey Monster is so iconic that not only is he still around, but the cereal has taken on his name following a rebrand and reduction of sugar content in 2014. Sugar Puffs which are now known as Honey Monster Wheat Puffs, first introduced the Honey Monster in 1976.

Honey Loops - Loopy Bee

Nobody had thought of the Honey Loops character Loopy Bee for many years until an old Russian advertisement of the Honey Loops theme tune went viral on TikTok in 2020. Despite this, Loopy Bee was replaced by a female counterpart named Honey B.

Froot Loops - Toucan Sam

Toucan Sam is the mascot for Froot Loops, who was first introduced in 1963. On certain boxes, Toucan Sam is still the face, while on other boxes he is completely removed. Despite being still around, Toucan Sam can be forgotten. Toucan Sam has been redesigned a few times over the years, with the most recent design taking place in 2021.

