New restaurant brings Indian street food to Flitwick

Restaurant staff with Flitwick's deputy mayor

A new restaurant in Flitwick is bringing Indian street food to town.

Olive Naturally Indian Street Food, which is based on the High Street, opened its doors earlier this month and welcomed customers and local business owners to celebrate with staff.

Deputy mayor of Flitwick Cllr Jeremy Dann cut the ribbon to officially open the restaurant, which aims to bring regional dishes from around India to the town.

Suhel Ahmed, restaurant manager said: “We are really excited to be able to open another olive restaurant here in Bedfordshire.

"We realised a need for Indian street food when people were visiting India and coming back and realising that England' s style of food was different. Coming to Flitwick is a great opportunity to enhance customers taste buds, especially having travelled to India and wanting more authentic Indian regional curries and street food.