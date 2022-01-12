New owners of Ampthill pub open doors later this month

New Wells & Co pub partners of The Prince of Wales will be opening its doors on January 28.

Jennie and David Higgins took over the Ampthill pub from January 6 and will work alongside head chef, Nick, as well as their two daughters.

The team have over 50 years of experience in the hospitality industry between them.

The Prince of Wales in Ampthill

David said "We’re extremely excited to get started with our new venture and will endeavour to offer existing locals and new customers a warm and friendly welcome, with a fantastic range of drinks and pub food classics to enjoy.