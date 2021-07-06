New Bedford High Street restaurant offers cocktails and Asian Fusion food

A new restaurant is offering a first for Bedford - Asian and grill fusion food.

Called Boujee Bar & Grill you'll find a T-bone steak on the menu and a chow mein.

And that's not all - the High Street restaurant also serves cocktails, from old favourites to new in-house creations.

Boujee Bar & Grill, High Street, Bedford

Abu Munaim, at the resturant, said: "We have dishes from anywhere in the world where people use a grill, and we added our Asian spices to take them to the next level."

There's also something for vegans and vegetarians - as well as a dedicated gin menu.

Opening times are 5-11pm Wednesday to Sunday - and until 1am Friday and Saturday.

