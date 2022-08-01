New Bedford coffee shop hopes to recreate relaxed vibes of South Africa

A new coffee shop is on a mission to improve the quality and consistency of coffee in Bedford.

Called No 7 Coffee House it was created by head barista and founder Hannah Ayres and aims to bring the relaxed vibes of South Africa.

The idea for the shop – in Wellington Street, off Tavistock Street – follows an excursion to South Africa’s Cape Town, where Hannah experienced lots of different coffees, including Cape Town roasteries.

No 7 Coffee House, in Bedford

But she said, one thing was clear – the quality and consistency of the coffee available far exceeded those available back in the UK.

From here the vision for No 7 started to form.

Hannah said: “I wanted to bring back the relaxed vibes of South Africa accompanied with great, consistent coffee.

"Deluxe Coffeeworks is a great brand that shares my values and is in my opinion the best coffee I have ever tasted and I’m confident the people of Bedford will love it too.”

So why call it No 7?

Well, Hannah believes all good things come in sevens – her trip to South Africa was seven weeks – so much so, she’s offering customers a free seventh coffee.

Also, on the seventh day of every month, you can get a flat white for £1.50.