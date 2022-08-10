M&S cuts a third off wine prices ahead of National Prosecco Day - Saturday August 13

With temperatures set to soar above 30°C again this weekend, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a cold glass of fizz outside – that’s why M&S is shaving a third off the price of its prosecco and rosé prosecco ahead of National Prosecco Day – Saturday August 13.

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:30 pm

With popular bottles starting from£6, wine lovers can find great deals in store and online until September 12 – so what better time to make room in the fridge.

The store sells 20 bottles of prosecco every minute.

Customers can also save up to £40 on all M&S drinks online from August 16 to 29, perfect for stocking up ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

M&S is offering £10 off when you spend £75 on drinks on the M&S website, as well as £20 off £150 and £40 off £300 – PLUS free delivery on all drinks orders more than £100.

