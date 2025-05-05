10 of the best restaurant and pubs deals for May - including Prezzo, The Real Greek and Harvester

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 5th May 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 12:00 BST

Here is a list of offers and deals in May 🍴

We are now into the month of May, which means experiencing bouts of warm weather.

During this time, we may be spending more time with our loved ones in the sunshine.

A great way to spend quality time with others is to visit a restaurant or pub to enjoy a meal together.

Here are 10 of the best restaurant and pub deals that you can take advantage of in May 2025.

Prezzo is offering a ‘buy 1 main, get the 2nd for £1’ deal which will run until Thursday May 22. It is also offering 25% off all food until Thursday May 15.

1. Prezzo

Prezzo is offering a ‘buy 1 main, get the 2nd for £1’ deal which will run until Thursday May 22. It is also offering 25% off all food until Thursday May 15. | Electric Egg Ltd. - stock.adobe.com

Zizzi is offering 30% off all food for spring. As part of its Zillionaire’s Club, Zizzi are offering the deal from Monday to Friday all day and from 5pm on Sundays. The offer will run until Thursday May 22.

2. Zizzi

Zizzi is offering 30% off all food for spring. As part of its Zillionaire’s Club, Zizzi are offering the deal from Monday to Friday all day and from 5pm on Sundays. The offer will run until Thursday May 22. | William - stock.adobe.com

Bella Italia is offering a set menu deal, which includes two courses from £19.95 or three courses from £22.95.

3. Bella Italia

Bella Italia is offering a set menu deal, which includes two courses from £19.95 or three courses from £22.95. | Wendy - stock.adobe.com

TGI Friday is currently offering a deal which includes 25% off your bill across food and drink. The deal runs all day from Monday to Friday for a limited time.

4. TGI Fridays

TGI Friday is currently offering a deal which includes 25% off your bill across food and drink. The deal runs all day from Monday to Friday for a limited time. | Jerome - stock.adobe.com

