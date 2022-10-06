News you can trust since 1845

L’OR launches new Barista Machine ahead of UK Coffee Week!

Just in time for UK Coffee Week (10th-16th October), from this week, L’OR is launching a brand-new L’OR Barista Original Latte Edition - featuring a semi-integrated milk frother - perfect for making the most delicious white coffees at home.

By Christine Emelone
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:13 am - 1 min read
Check out this new coffee machine from L'OR
Check out this new coffee machine from L'OR

Unlike other machines, L’OR compatible with ANY branded coffee pods, making it a great coffee machine that suits all caffeine tastes.

This follows L’OR’s recent launch of its innovative range of BARISTA Sublime coffee machine (RRP £104.99) and XXL Coffee Capsules.

Find out more here