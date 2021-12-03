Learn how to mix the perfect cocktail as Ampthill retirement community hosts masterclass

Fizz-tive fun is on the menu as a retirement community hosts a cocktail masterclass.

Clemens Place on Woburn Street in Ampthill will be giving guests the chance to learn how to mix some yuletide cocktails with a professional mixologist demonstrating the art of making the perfect Christmas tipple and teaching them how to take their favourite drinks to the next level.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 11 from 2pm to 4pm - but places must be booked in advance on 0800 310 0383.

Sam Watkins, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re looking forward to kick-starting Christmas celebrations at Clemens Place and will be delighted to have guests from across the town come along and join in the festivities.