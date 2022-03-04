Here's the latest hygiene scores for Bedford's restaurants, pubs and takeaways
A must guide if you're dining out or getting a takeaway
Whether eating out - or in - don't forget to think about the establishment's hygiene rating.
Back in January, we revealed the latest hygiene ratings - but there's been a whole bunch more since then.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Let's face it, no-one wants to spend the following morning hugging the toilet, so here's the latest scores on the doors from the Food Standards Agency
RATED 5
Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco, Riverfield Drive, Bedford - rated on December 7
Bar Citrus at 29 Harpur Street, Bedford - rated on December 1
Polhill Arms Pub at The Polhill Arms, 25 Wilden Road, Renhold - rated on November 25
The Three Cups, 45 Newnham Street, Bedford - rated on November 25
Papa John's Pizza at 21 Greyfriars, Bedford - rated on December 9
RATED 4
The Bull at 259 London Road, Bedford - rated on December 1
Lagos Lounge, at Unit 1, Windsor Road, Bedford - rated on January 20
RATED 3
Harko Oriental Restaurant, 12 Lime Street, Bedford - rated on December 9
RATED 2
Fully Loaded Bedford, a takeaway at 52 Harrowden Road, Bedford - rated on January 20