Here's the latest hygiene scores for Bedford's restaurants, pubs and takeaways

Whether eating out - or in - don't forget to think about the establishment's hygiene rating.

Back in January, we revealed the latest hygiene ratings - but there's been a whole bunch more since then.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

How did your favourite rate?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Let's face it, no-one wants to spend the following morning hugging the toilet, so here's the latest scores on the doors from the Food Standards Agency

RATED 5

Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco, Cardington Road, Bedford - rated on December 16

Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco, Riverfield Drive, Bedford - rated on December 7

Bar Citrus at 29 Harpur Street, Bedford - rated on December 1

Polhill Arms Pub at The Polhill Arms, 25 Wilden Road, Renhold - rated on November 25

The Three Cups, 45 Newnham Street, Bedford - rated on November 25

Papa John's Pizza at 21 Greyfriars, Bedford - rated on December 9

RATED 4

The Bull at 259 London Road, Bedford - rated on December 1

Lagos Lounge, at Unit 1, Windsor Road, Bedford - rated on January 20

RATED 3

Harko Oriental Restaurant, 12 Lime Street, Bedford - rated on December 9

RATED 2