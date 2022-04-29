Here's Bedford's latest hygiene scores on the doors

Whether you’re eating out – or ordering in – you’ve got to keep it clean, people.

No-one wants to spend their time hugging the toilet because of a dodgy kebab, burger or sandwich, so with the help of the Food Standards Agency here’s the latest hygiene ratings.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Bridges Espresso Bar, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on February 11

Ours, 38 St Peter’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 4

The Crown Inn, Phoenix Park, Wyboston, Bedford – rated on February 22

Le Raj, 29 Park Road West, Bedford – rated on March 1

Subway, 47 Midland Road, Bedford – rated on February 25

Fully Loaded Bedford, 52 Harrowden Road, Bedford – rated on February 24

Mandarin House, 58a High Street, Clapham – rated on February 16

Acca Limited T/A Pizza Hut, 52 Tavistock Street , Bedford – rated on February 11

Kazoku Bedford, 9 St John’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 26

AFC Kempston Rovers Football Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on March 26

Ye Three Fyshes Inn, Bridge Street, Turvey – rated on March 4

Papa Johns, 28-30 High Street, Kempston – rated on January 20

RATED 4

Baja, 17 Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on February 23

Mist Bedford (Shisha, Bar & Grill), 66 High Street, Bedford – rated on February 2

Grand Indian Restaurant, 39 Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 11

The Legstraps, 20 Keeley Lane, Wootton – rated on February 10

Docklands Fresh Grimsby Fish at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest – rated on November 18

Kebabe German, 1d The Broadway, Bedford – rated on March 18

Mohans Sweet Centre, 26 Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on March 18

RATED 3

Mashwi at Mist, 66 High Street, Bedford – rated on February 2

Tiger Lily Chinese Takeaway, 112 Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 23

King William IV, 56 High Street, Kempston, Bedford – rated on February 23

RATED 1

Marmaris Grill Ltd, 64 Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 11

King Peri Peri Grill, 39 Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on March 1

Flying Pizza, 113 Midland Road, Bedford – rated on March 4