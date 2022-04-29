Here's Bedford's latest hygiene scores on the doors

Whether you’re eating out – or ordering in – you’ve got to keep it clean, people.
No-one wants to spend their time hugging the toilet because of a dodgy kebab, burger or sandwich, so with the help of the Food Standards Agency here’s the latest hygiene ratings.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
Bridges Espresso Bar, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on February 11
Ours, 38 St Peter’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 4
The Crown Inn, Phoenix Park, Wyboston, Bedford – rated on February 22
Le Raj, 29 Park Road West, Bedford – rated on March 1
Subway, 47 Midland Road, Bedford – rated on February 25
Fully Loaded Bedford, 52 Harrowden Road, Bedford – rated on February 24
Mandarin House, 58a High Street, Clapham – rated on February 16
Acca Limited T/A Pizza Hut, 52 Tavistock Street , Bedford – rated on February 11
Kazoku Bedford, 9 St John’s Street, Bedford – rated on March 26
AFC Kempston Rovers Football Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on March 26
Ye Three Fyshes Inn, Bridge Street, Turvey – rated on March 4
Papa Johns, 28-30 High Street, Kempston – rated on January 20
RATED 4
Baja, 17 Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on February 23
Mist Bedford (Shisha, Bar & Grill), 66 High Street, Bedford – rated on February 2
Grand Indian Restaurant, 39 Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 11
The Legstraps, 20 Keeley Lane, Wootton – rated on February 10
Docklands Fresh Grimsby Fish at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest – rated on November 18
Kebabe German, 1d The Broadway, Bedford – rated on March 18
Mohans Sweet Centre, 26 Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on March 18
RATED 3
Mashwi at Mist, 66 High Street, Bedford – rated on February 2
Tiger Lily Chinese Takeaway, 112 Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on February 23
King William IV, 56 High Street, Kempston, Bedford – rated on February 23
RATED 1
Marmaris Grill Ltd, 64 Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on February 11
King Peri Peri Grill, 39 Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on March 1
Flying Pizza, 113 Midland Road, Bedford – rated on March 4
The Royal George, 8-10 Silver Street, Stevington – rated on March 17