Here's Bedford's latest food hygiene scores on the doors

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Shake Rattle N Roll at Hanger 2, Cardington Airfield, Shortstown – rated on June 22

Baxter Storey at Autoglass at Autoglass Ltd, Priory Business Park, Cardington – rated on June 21

Java Cafe at Colworth Science Park, Colworth Road, Sharnbrook – rated on June 14

The Coffee Shop at Roxton Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Roxton – rated on June 10

The Orchard at The Harvester, Riverfield Drive, Bedford – rated on April 14

The Bell at High Road, Cotton End – rated on June 28

The Horse And Jockey at Ravensden – rated on June 22

The Polhill Arms, Wilden Road, Renhold – rated on June 21

The Kings Arms, The Green, Cardington – rated on June 17

The Royal Oak at Bridgend, Carlton – rated on June 11

Docklands Fresh Grimsby Fish at Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest – rated on June 8

Cakes Re-Volution at Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on June 7

RATED 4

Food Top Chinese, Williamson Road, Kempston – rated on May 19

Al Fairoz, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on May 24

Milton Ernest Garden Centre Cafe, Radwell Road, Milton Ernest – rated on May 27

The Pheasant, Kimbolton Road, Bedford – rated on June 7

Tiger Lily Chinese Takeaway, at Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on June 9

RATED 3

Green Coffee Co, Bedford Central Library, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on May 26

Marmaris Grill Ltd, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on May 30

Suspendisse The Coffee Shop, Bedford Road, Great Barford – rated on June 9

RATED 1

Quay and Saucy Bird Co, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on May 19