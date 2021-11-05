Here are the best places to grab a coffee in Bedford, according to our readers

As the weather gets colder and the evenings draw in, it's time to reach for a hot drink to warm things up.
Whether it's an espresso, a cappuccino, a latte or mocha - most coffee shops aren't just somewhere to have a coffee and cake, they're also a hub of culture and conversation.
And let's face it - Bedford certainly has its fair share of cafes - you could say, words cannot espresso how much they mean to us.
So, which one do you like a latte?
Well, we asked Bedford Today readers to name their favourites and here they are - in no particular order.
Seriously, where has this list bean (sorry) ....... all our lives?
