Here are the best places to grab a coffee in Bedford, according to our readers

This selection will mocha you very happy

By Clare Turner
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:14 pm

As the weather gets colder and the evenings draw in, it's time to reach for a hot drink to warm things up.

Whether it's an espresso, a cappuccino, a latte or mocha - most coffee shops aren't just somewhere to have a coffee and cake, they're also a hub of culture and conversation.

And let's face it - Bedford certainly has its fair share of cafes - you could say, words cannot espresso how much they mean to us.

So, which one do you like a latte?

Well, we asked Bedford Today readers to name their favourites and here they are - in no particular order.

Seriously, where has this list bean (sorry) ....... all our lives?

1. Coffee With Art

Situated in the High Street, Coffee With Art proved popular with many Bedford Today readers. It was created in early 2013 by two friends - Ian Tarvit and Michal Polak

2. Roosters

Situated in St Cuthbert's Street, readers praised Roosters, saying "the service is lovely, the food generous and fresh and it’s reasonably priced"

3. Pavilion At The Park

Situated in Bedford Park, the Pavilion was praised for offering "coffee with a view"

4. Cibo Deli & Kitchen

This independent deli in Newnham Street opened last year at the infamous old former Fred’s Chippy site

