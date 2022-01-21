Here are the 12 best places for brunch in and around Bedford

If, like me, you're not mastered in the art of getting up early - you might want to think about a spot of brunch.
You know the feeling - you're hungry but it’s too late for breakfast and it's still too early for lunch.
First world problems, we know, but where is the best place to get your mid-morning munch on?
Well, fear not as Tripadvisor has done all the hard work so you don't have to.
I'll stop waffling on and let you hash out whether these places really are the best. Hugs and quiches.......
1. Mamma Concetta
Well, this place gets top marks, scoring 5 out of 5 after 123 reviews. One person called it the "best in town", while another said "lovely place that lives up to the reviews". The pizzeria caters for vegetarians and vegans as well as meat eaters can can be found in Harpur Street
Photo: Google
2. The Bedford Arms
This Oakley pub scored 5 out of 5 after 184 reviews. One guest - who has only just visited - said: "Brilliant fresh and tasty food from wonderful, friendly and welcoming people. Well worth a visit. Five stars all round." It looks like it's worth the drive out to this High Street restaurant as there's seems to be something for all tastes
Photo: Google
3. A Different Brew
The tea room (& store) in Clapham Road, got 5 out 5 stars after 70 reviews. One visitor said: "It is a nice little cafe, which aims to use local ingredients. The staff are friendly and helpful." Another said the service was "epic". Although the sandwiches and staff are given the thumbs up, it's the cakes that are the clear winner here
Photo: Google
4. Papillon Coffee House
This cafe scored 5 out of 5 after 46 reviews. Praised for its "top notch hot chocolate" and brie, bacon & avocado sandwich, one reviewer said: "Delicious homemade cake - the raspberry and white chocolate is fab, and everything else looked equally good." Pop along to Castle Road and see what all the fuss is about
Photo: Google