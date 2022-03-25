Here are some of the cheapest places to eat in Bedford

Let's face it, we are all feeling the squeeze right now.
Food prices going up, petrol at a premium, energy prices going through the roof - it's a depressing time to say the least.
But we can't live like monks all the time; we all deserve a little treat every now and then.
And who says you can't eat out - or order in - from time to time without breaking the bank?
Well, the good people of TripAdvisor have done all the heavy lifting for us.
So here are just some of the best places to buy a cheaper meal WITHOUT a side order of guilt.
1. The Anchor - Bedford
Scoring 4 out of 5 for value, this pub restaurant in Goldington Road got high praise from customers. One reviewer said: "There’s a huge choice of food and drinks, all at great prices, and it’s always been cooked and presented well." While another added: "Great food at a great price." Well, you can't argue with that
Photo: Google
2. A Different Brew - Bedford
Scoring 5 out or 5 for value, this restaurant in Clapham Road was praised for pretty much everything - service, food and that fact afternoon tea is served in "beautiful vintage China." One reviewer said: "Great food (and very good value), fab service and they couldn't have made our stay more pleasant." Happy days
Photo: Google
3. Toby Carvery - Goldington
OK, so there are a lot of Toby Carvery restaurants around but with a score of 4 out of 5 for value, this one in Goldington Road is worth a punt. One reviewer said: "Barring the meat you can have as many helpings as you wish. All this for a measly £7.99 per head. Incredible." That's a result
Photo: Google
4. Papa Gigi's - Bedford
Who doesn't love a Papa Gigi's? Scoring 4.5 out of 5 for value, this Castle Road takeaway has been around for yonks. One reviewer said: "Great value, delicious ‘Sorrento’ pizza from Papa Gigi’s. Made to order, hot, fresh with delicious topping covering the whole base. Planning the next takeaway already." That's devotion
Photo: Google