Greggs confirms another rise in its prices - and customers aren't happy
- Greggs is facing criticism after increasing menu items
- The bakery chain has risen its prices to offset higher pay for staff members
- Greggs’ meal deal offerings will remain the same
Beloved bakery chain Greggs has increased its prices, to the dismay of sausage roll fans across the country.
The company’s CEO has confirmed the chain has hiked the prices of some menu items by 5p and 10p, as reported by The Mirror, but has not confirmed which of its menu items have been affected.
The price increase of menu items is to help towards higher pay for Greggs staff members, the company said, as it raises salaries in 2024 ahead of the National Living Wage increase.
Greggs has previously raised the prices of its menu items, most notably its iconic and most popular item, the sausage roll, which has faced criticism from customers.
Posting on X, one user said: “5p on a pound is just 5%, which used to be below inflation. Now it's 2.5 times the current 2% inflation rate. Come on, Greggs, let's keep price rises below inflation!”
Despite the price increases, Greggs’ meal deal offerings have remained the same.
Greggs offer a variety of meal deal options, including the breakfast roll meal deal from £2.85, breakfast baguette and regular hot drink from £3.95, sweet treat and hot drink from £2.85, hot sandwich and wedges with a regular drink from £4.95, and more.
