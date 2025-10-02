Greggs prices are being hiked from today - full list of changes

A three-part breakfast deal will now cost £4.15 😮

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greggs is raising prices from today (Thursday October 2)

It says the price increase is due to a number of factors including rising wages and slow sales growth

The bakery chain has a total of 2,675 stores in the UK

Iconic bakery chain Greggs has announced that it will be increasing its prices, due to slowing sales growth and other factors such as rising wages.

According to Reuters, Greggs will be increasing its prices across certain menu items, largely due to lower profit during the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s CEO Roisin Currie said that price hikes are “largely due” to rising wages, the Metro reports, as well as national insurance contributions, which cost the bakery chain £20million.

Greggs prices being hiked from today - full list of changes | Philip J Openshaw - stock.adobe.com

Currie said: “We do our best to keep prices as low as possible”.

But she explained that Greggs has had to make the changes based on inflation projections and potential national living wage rises. According to the BBC , the current price increase is the third price from Greggs this year.

The price increases will come into effect from today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full list of price changes across Greggs:

Two-part breakfast deal - from £2.95 to £3.15

Three-part breakfast deal - from £3.95 to £4.15

Star Biscuit - from £1.35 to £1.40

Croissant - £1.35 to £1.40

Corned Beef Bake - from £2.15 to £2.20

Will Greggs open more stores across the UK?

Greggs has plans to expand on its store locations across the UK. According to Reuters, Greggs has opened 57 stores this year, which gives it a total of 2,675 stores.

The bakery chain is aiming to open a further 120 stores for the remainder of 2025.

In another blow for UK consumers, McDonald’s has made a big change to its rewards scheme - and all of your points could vanish. Read more here.