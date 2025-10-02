The 18 most prestigious Glasgow restaurants - each with AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 17:09 BST

These Glasgow restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

The Scottish city of Glasgow is a hub of culture, which includes a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 18 restaurants across Glasgow which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 18 restaurants in Glasgow which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

The Restaurant on Devonshire Gardens has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Skilful modern dishes showcasing supreme Scottish ingredients."

1. The Restaurant, Devonshire Gardens

The Restaurant on Devonshire Gardens has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Skilful modern dishes showcasing supreme Scottish ingredients." | Google-The Restaurant

Cail Bruich on Great Western Road has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern Scottish cooking with lots of luxury ingredients."

2. Cail Bruich, Great Western Road

Cail Bruich on Great Western Road has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern Scottish cooking with lots of luxury ingredients." | Google-Cali Bruich

The Gannet in Finnieston has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern Scottish fine dining."

3. The Gannet, Finnieston

The Gannet in Finnieston has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Modern Scottish fine dining." | Google Maps

UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers in Kelvingrove Street has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Great produce, especially the Scottish seafood."

4. UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers, Kelvingrove Street

UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers in Kelvingrove Street has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Great produce, especially the Scottish seafood." | Google-UNALOME by Graeme Cheevers

