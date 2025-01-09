Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Restaurants across the UK have been shortlisted for prestigious awards

The Good Food Guide will highlight the excellence of the hospitality industry

The Good Food Guide Awards 2025 will be hosted by Richard Bacon

Restaurants across the UK will be awarded titles such as Best New Restaurant

Prestigious restaurant guide the Good Food Guide has announced its shortlist for its 2025 awards.

The Good Food Guide Awards 2025, which is in partnership with OpenTable, will highlight restaurants and talented chefs across the UK, in a number of categories.

Hosted by television presenter Richard Bacon on Monday February 3, 2025 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London, the Good Food Guide will announce the winners, which will include Best New Restaurant, Most Beautiful Restaurant, and Chef To Watch among many more esteemed titles.

Wildflowers, London. Shortlisted for Most Beautiful Restaurant at the Good Food Guide Awards 2025. | Rebecca Dickson

Brand-new awards include Most Exciting Food Destination and The Russell Norman Award for Restauranteur of the Year in memory of the restaurateur behind Poplo and Brutto.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Good Food Guide has revealed its shortlist, which includes a list of worthy establishments and people in the industry.

Chloë Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “This year’s shortlist is a magnificent mix of starry names alongside some brilliant lesser-known talent that anyone interested in restaurants should be taking note of.

“If last year’s ceremony is anything to go by, our return to Theatre Royal Drury Lane is set to be a huge night of celebration with some revelations to remember.”

Here is the Good Food Guide’s full shortlist for the Good Food Guide Awards 2025:

Restaurant of the Year - Sponsored by OpenTable

Osip, Somerset

Restaurant Jericho, Leicestershire

St John (Smithfield), London

Opheem, Birmingham

The Ritz Restaurant, London

Best New Restaurant - Sponsored by Tripleseat

Skof, Manchester

Lyla, Edinburgh

Briar, Somerset

Row on 5, London

Albatross Death Cult, Birmingham

Native, Worcestershire

Drinks List of the Year - Sponsored by Richard Brendon

KOL & Fonda, London

Timberyard & Montrose, Edinburgh

Osip, Somerset

Cornus, London

Chef to Watch - Sponsored by Champagne Billecart-Salmon

Jake Dolin - Manteca, London

Elliot Hashtroudi - Camille, London

Sam Lomas - Briar, Somerset

Kyu Jeong Jeon and Duncan Robertson - Dongnae, Bristol

Maria Close - Rockliffe Hall, County Durham

Meedu Saad - Super8 Restaurants, London

Philip Mcenaney and Katie Austin - Boath House, Nairn

Best Value Set Menu

Josephine Bouchon, London

The Palmerston, Edinburgh

Dilsk, Brighton

Pompette, Oxford

Wilsons, Bristol

The Devonshire, London

Most Beautiful Restaurant

Grace & Savour, West Midlands

The Dover, London

Hearth, Hampshire

The Park, London

Woven by Adam Smith, Berkshire

Wildflowers, London

The Russell Norman Award for Restaurateur of the Year

David Carter, DCCO group

Jason & Irha Atherton, The Social Company

James Gummer, Olivier van Themsche & Phil Winser, Public House Group

Guirong Wei, Master Wei, X’ian Impression, Dream X’ian

Florence Mae Maglanoc, Maginhawa Group

Dom Hamdy, Ham Group

Jonathan MacDonald and Daniel Spurr, Scoop Restaurants

Most Exciting Food Destination 2025 - Sponsored by Landmark Trust

Announced on the night

For more information on the Good Food Guide and to sign up, please visit its website.