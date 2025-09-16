Freddos in Bedford QD for 10p? It's like the good old days
You’d better believe it as Bedford QD is slashing the price of Freddos to 10p as part of a nostalgic hat-tip to the 90s.
It’s all part of the stores’ 40th anniversary celebrations – even though 1990 was 35 years ago but hey, who’s counting?
The much-loved chocolate bar will be hitting the Greyfriars shelves at the throwback price for a limited time only, with customers urged to hurry while stocks last.
First sold in the UK in the mid-90s at just 10p, Freddo quickly became the go-to froggy friend for generations of schoolchildren, cementing its place as an icon of affordable indulgence.
The cut-price treat will be available for ONE DAY ONLY – this Friday (September 19). And it’s being dubbed as, what else but, Freddo Friday.