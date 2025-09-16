Freddos in Bedford QD for 10p? It's like the good old days

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Sep 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 16:39 BST
QD in Greyfriarsplaceholder image
QD in Greyfriars
What? Is it true? Does my time machine finally work?

You’d better believe it as Bedford QD is slashing the price of Freddos to 10p as part of a nostalgic hat-tip to the 90s.

It’s all part of the stores’ 40th anniversary celebrations – even though 1990 was 35 years ago but hey, who’s counting?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The much-loved chocolate bar will be hitting the Greyfriars shelves at the throwback price for a limited time only, with customers urged to hurry while stocks last.

First sold in the UK in the mid-90s at just 10p, Freddo quickly became the go-to froggy friend for generations of schoolchildren, cementing its place as an icon of affordable indulgence.

The cut-price treat will be available for ONE DAY ONLY – this Friday (September 19). And it’s being dubbed as, what else but, Freddo Friday.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice