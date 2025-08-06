Food hygiene inspectors tell Bedford restaurant in Cauldwell Street "major improvement necessary"

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s not good news for one Bedford business.

Most restaurants and takeaways scored relatively well – but FSA inspectors gave NapoleTana, in Cauldwell Street, a ONE rating, telling them major improvement was necessary.

However, Royal Sweets, in Ford End Road, has turned things around – going from a previous two rating to five.

NapoleTana, in Cauldwell Street, Bedford, was given a rating of one following an inspection on June 25

RATED 5 – KOKORO, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on July 2

RATED 5 – Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on June 26

RATED 5 – Playhouse, Twinwoods Business Park, Thurleigh Road, Milton Ernest – inspected on June 18

RATED 5 – Green Earth Cafe at Number 13, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – inspected on June 11

RATED 5 – The Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst – inspected on June 11

RATED 5 – Tops Pizza, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on July 2

RATED 5 – Springfield Wok and Fish, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on June 19

RATED 5 – Pepe's Piri Piri, Greyfriars, Bedford – inspected on June 17

RATED 5 – Spud Army, The Glebe, Clapham – inspected on June 12

RATED 4 – Kaptin Kurma at The Tiger Bedford, Avon Drive, Bedford – inspected on June 2

RATED 4 – Caprinos Pizza, Bunyan Road, Kempston – inspected on June 5

RATED 4 – Bala Sweet Centre, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 10

RATED 3 – Cai ba, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 2

RATED 3 – Roasto & More, Cleveland Street, Kempston – inspected on June 2

RATED 3 – The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – inspected on June 9

RATED 3 – The Cross Keys, Tithe Road, Kempston – inspected on June 18

RATED 2 – Romans Pizza & Peri Peri, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 12

RATED 2 – D Gelato, High Street, Kempston – inspected on June 24

RATED 1 – NapoleTana, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – inspected on June 25

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

