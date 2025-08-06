Food hygiene inspectors tell Bedford restaurant in Cauldwell Street "major improvement necessary"
Most restaurants and takeaways scored relatively well – but FSA inspectors gave NapoleTana, in Cauldwell Street, a ONE rating, telling them major improvement was necessary.
And scoring a two rating – meaning some improvements were needed – were Romans Pizza & Peri Peri, in Midland Road and D Gelato, in Kempston’s High Street.
However, Royal Sweets, in Ford End Road, has turned things around – going from a previous two rating to five.
RATED 5 – KOKORO, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on July 2
RATED 5 – Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on June 26
RATED 5 – Playhouse, Twinwoods Business Park, Thurleigh Road, Milton Ernest – inspected on June 18
RATED 5 – Green Earth Cafe at Number 13, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – inspected on June 11
RATED 5 – The Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst – inspected on June 11
RATED 5 – Tops Pizza, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on July 2
RATED 5 – Springfield Wok and Fish, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on June 19
RATED 5 – Pepe's Piri Piri, Greyfriars, Bedford – inspected on June 17
RATED 5 – Spud Army, The Glebe, Clapham – inspected on June 12
RATED 4 – Kaptin Kurma at The Tiger Bedford, Avon Drive, Bedford – inspected on June 2
RATED 4 – Caprinos Pizza, Bunyan Road, Kempston – inspected on June 5
RATED 4 – Bala Sweet Centre, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 10
RATED 3 – Cai ba, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 2
RATED 3 – Roasto & More, Cleveland Street, Kempston – inspected on June 2
RATED 3 – The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – inspected on June 9
RATED 3 – The Cross Keys, Tithe Road, Kempston – inspected on June 18
RATED 2 – Romans Pizza & Peri Peri, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 12
RATED 2 – D Gelato, High Street, Kempston – inspected on June 24
RATED 1 – NapoleTana, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – inspected on June 25
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
