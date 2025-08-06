Food hygiene inspectors tell Bedford restaurant in Cauldwell Street "major improvement necessary"

By Clare Turner
Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has posted its latest food hygiene ratings and it’s not good news for one Bedford business.

Most restaurants and takeaways scored relatively well – but FSA inspectors gave NapoleTana, in Cauldwell Street, a ONE rating, telling them major improvement was necessary.

And scoring a two rating – meaning some improvements were needed – were Romans Pizza & Peri Peri, in Midland Road and D Gelato, in Kempston’s High Street.

However, Royal Sweets, in Ford End Road, has turned things around – going from a previous two rating to five.

NapoleTana, in Cauldwell Street, Bedford, was given a rating of one following an inspection on June 25placeholder image
NapoleTana, in Cauldwell Street, Bedford, was given a rating of one following an inspection on June 25

RATED 5 – KOKORO, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on July 2

RATED 5 – Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on June 26

RATED 5 – Playhouse, Twinwoods Business Park, Thurleigh Road, Milton Ernest – inspected on June 18

RATED 5 – Green Earth Cafe at Number 13, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – inspected on June 11

RATED 5 – The Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst – inspected on June 11

RATED 5 – Tops Pizza, Harpur Street, Bedford – inspected on July 2

RATED 5 – Springfield Wok and Fish, Springfield Centre, Kempston – inspected on June 19

RATED 5 – Pepe's Piri Piri, Greyfriars, Bedford – inspected on June 17

RATED 5 – Spud Army, The Glebe, Clapham – inspected on June 12

RATED 4 – Kaptin Kurma at The Tiger Bedford, Avon Drive, Bedford – inspected on June 2

RATED 4 – Caprinos Pizza, Bunyan Road, Kempston – inspected on June 5

RATED 4 – Bala Sweet Centre, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 10

RATED 3 – Cai ba, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 2

RATED 3 – Roasto & More, Cleveland Street, Kempston – inspected on June 2

RATED 3 – The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – inspected on June 9

RATED 3 – The Cross Keys, Tithe Road, Kempston – inspected on June 18

RATED 2 – Romans Pizza & Peri Peri, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on June 12

RATED 2 – D Gelato, High Street, Kempston – inspected on June 24

RATED 1 – NapoleTana, Cauldwell Street, Bedford – inspected on June 25

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

