News you can trust since 1845

Festival of Lights returns to Bedford this weekend

They’ll be dancing and lots of mouthwatering food

By Clare Turner
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 3:47pm

Bedford’s Indian community's Festival of Lights returns this Saturday (October 15).

The free event at the Bunyan Sports Centre, in Mile Road, Bedford, runs from 4pm and will include: performances from a diverse Bedford community, including Bollywood, Classical Indian and Bhangra music & dance and mouthwatering food.

It’s the 12th annual event in the town and is based around the Diwali festival.

Celebrations for the Festival of Lights
Bedford