Festival of Lights returns to Bedford this weekend
They’ll be dancing and lots of mouthwatering food
By Clare Turner
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 3:47pm
Bedford’s Indian community's Festival of Lights returns this Saturday (October 15).
The free event at the Bunyan Sports Centre, in Mile Road, Bedford, runs from 4pm and will include: performances from a diverse Bedford community, including Bollywood, Classical Indian and Bhangra music & dance and mouthwatering food.
It’s the 12th annual event in the town and is based around the Diwali festival.