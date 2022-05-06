Fancy buying a jet pack hire company? Here's some of the latest Bedford businesses for sale

4. Independent tanning & beauty business - £100,000 leasehold

Why splash out on getting a tan abroad when you can do it right here in Bedford? This business was bought by the current client in 2010 and since then it has grown with a database of over 9,000 clients. The sale includes all of the equipment including three Ergoline lay down sunbeds and one Ergoline stand-up sunbed. With over 850 sq ft of space, Glow Tanning and Beauty has a good rep. Annual Net Profit: £26,500. Annual Turnover: £90,000. It's listed with Vandervells

Photo: Vandervells