Fancy buying a jet pack hire company? Here's some of the latest Bedford businesses for sale

1. Bedford jet pack hire & sales company - £55,000
This company provides state-of-the-art high-pressure water-nozzle flying machines. The company boasts a regional reputation & private & group client base. It is sensibly priced with an inventory of machines/wet suits & vehicles included. Annual Turnover: £55,000. It's listed with RTA. Contact: daltonsbusiness.com
Photo: Daltons Business
2. Porsche Specialist Garage - £75,000
This is a well-established business in a modern industrial park, specialising in Porsche servicing & repair. It is well respected and has a purpose-built workshop with the latest Porsche diagnostics. There's excellent new and repeat customer base (trade & general public) and the business provides service & repairs for all other makes of cars and commercials up to 2.5t. Annual Net Profit: £37,000. Annual Turnover: £118,500. Listed with Adams & Co
Photo: Adams & Co
3. Lawn Care Business - £19,995
This lawn care business, with current paying customers, is available in the Bedfordshire area. It currently trades as Lawnscience franchise and benefits from a proven profitable business model. You'll get a full, quality, equipment package, training, extensive marketing support and operational software. Contact: daltonsbusiness.com
Photo: Dalton Business
4. Independent tanning & beauty business - £100,000 leasehold
Why splash out on getting a tan abroad when you can do it right here in Bedford? This business was bought by the current client in 2010 and since then it has grown with a database of over 9,000 clients. The sale includes all of the equipment including three Ergoline lay down sunbeds and one Ergoline stand-up sunbed. With over 850 sq ft of space, Glow Tanning and Beauty has a good rep. Annual Net Profit: £26,500. Annual Turnover: £90,000. It's listed with Vandervells
Photo: Vandervells