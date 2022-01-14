Fancy being a landlord? Here are some Bedford pubs to lease or buy

Let's face it, pubs have had a tough time of late.
Forced closures due to lockdown - then the horrors of the Omicron variant driving punters away has only heaped more misery.
But as the hospitality industry slowly recovers, this could be the ideal time to take that dream job.
Question is, has a career change been brewing for you?
1. To lease - The Foresters Arms
This quality neighbourhood community pub in Union Street, Bedford, has patio/garden space and a covered dining area. It's a one bar operation with 38 covers. The private accommodation consists of two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom/toilet. Ingoing Cost: £24,108 & Annual Rent: £33,700
Photo: Google
2. To lease - Polhill Arms
This pub in Wilden Road, Renhold, is an established, award-winning business with a good rep. It's known not only for its pints but for its home-cooked, quality pub food. There are 40 food covers, a fully-enclosed garden and off-road parking. There's private accommodation too. Ingoing Cost: £37,875 & Annual Rent: £40,000
Photo: Google
3. To lease - The Bell
This pretty, thatched boozer in Cotton End boasts a very large beer garden and - more importantly - is the only pub in the village. It can house approximately 50 covers. There's parking for 15 cars and the private accommodation has three bedrooms. Ingoing Cost: £10,000 & Annual Rent: £29,500
Photo: Google
4. To lease - Queens Head
Not only has the apostrophe vanished from this Milton Ernest pub but Glenn Miller also disappeared after he was last seen here. Coincidence? This pub has 72 dining covers as well as 15 letting rooms. The private accommodation has two bedrooms. Ingoing Cost: £43,875 & Annual Rent: £60,000
Photo: Google