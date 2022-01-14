Fancy being a landlord? Here are some Bedford pubs to lease or buy

Let's face it, pubs have had a tough time of late.

Forced closures due to lockdown - then the horrors of the Omicron variant driving punters away has only heaped more misery.

But as the hospitality industry slowly recovers, this could be the ideal time to take that dream job.

Question is, has a career change been brewing for you?

So, with the help of Find My Pub and Rightmove here we feature some of the grade-A boozers on offer in and around Bedford.

Bottoms up.

1. To lease - The Foresters Arms This quality neighbourhood community pub in Union Street, Bedford, has patio/garden space and a covered dining area. It's a one bar operation with 38 covers. The private accommodation consists of two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom/toilet. Ingoing Cost: £24,108 & Annual Rent: £33,700 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. To lease - Polhill Arms This pub in Wilden Road, Renhold, is an established, award-winning business with a good rep. It's known not only for its pints but for its home-cooked, quality pub food. There are 40 food covers, a fully-enclosed garden and off-road parking. There's private accommodation too. Ingoing Cost: £37,875 & Annual Rent: £40,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. To lease - The Bell This pretty, thatched boozer in Cotton End boasts a very large beer garden and - more importantly - is the only pub in the village. It can house approximately 50 covers. There's parking for 15 cars and the private accommodation has three bedrooms. Ingoing Cost: £10,000 & Annual Rent: £29,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. To lease - Queens Head Not only has the apostrophe vanished from this Milton Ernest pub but Glenn Miller also disappeared after he was last seen here. Coincidence? This pub has 72 dining covers as well as 15 letting rooms. The private accommodation has two bedrooms. Ingoing Cost: £43,875 & Annual Rent: £60,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales