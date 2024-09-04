Fancy a pint for £2? You're in luck as these FOUR Bedford pubs take part in nationwide offer

By Clare Turner
Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:30 BST
Clockwise from top left, The George & Dragon, The Ship, The Swan and The AnchorClockwise from top left, The George & Dragon, The Ship, The Swan and The Anchor
Who doesn’t love a bargain? Even if it is for a limited time.

All Greene King pubs are taking part in a campaign to mark the end of summer where you can enjoy a pint for a mere £2. The promotion runs for two weeks, from today (Wednesday) until September 18.

The four participating Bedford pubs are:

The George & Dragon, Mill Street

The Ship, St Cuthbert's Street

The Anchor, Goldington Road

The Swan, Bromham

Plus, if you’re in Flitwick, The Blackbirds and Bumble Bee are also taking part.

