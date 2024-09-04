Fancy a pint for £2? You're in luck as these FOUR Bedford pubs take part in nationwide offer
Who doesn’t love a bargain? Even if it is for a limited time.
All Greene King pubs are taking part in a campaign to mark the end of summer where you can enjoy a pint for a mere £2. The promotion runs for two weeks, from today (Wednesday) until September 18.
The four participating Bedford pubs are:
The George & Dragon, Mill Street
The Ship, St Cuthbert's Street
The Anchor, Goldington Road
The Swan, Bromham
Plus, if you’re in Flitwick, The Blackbirds and Bumble Bee are also taking part.
