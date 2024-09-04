Fancy a pint for £2? You're in luck as these FOUR Bedford pubs take part in nationwide offer

Clockwise from top left, The George & Dragon, The Ship, The Swan and The Anchor

Who doesn’t love a bargain? Even if it is for a limited time.

All Greene King pubs are taking part in a campaign to mark the end of summer where you can enjoy a pint for a mere £2. The promotion runs for two weeks, from today (Wednesday) until September 18.

The four participating Bedford pubs are:

The George & Dragon, Mill Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ship, St Cuthbert's Street

The Anchor, Goldington Road

The Swan, Bromham

Plus, if you’re in Flitwick, The Blackbirds and Bumble Bee are also taking part.