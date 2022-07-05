Enjoy a free pint at these Bedford pubs - if you share a surname with a lioness

Let’s face it, Brits are nearly three times more likely to have heard of a male England footballer than their female counterparts.

But with the Women’s Euros starting tomorrow (Wednesday), Greene King is hoping to change all that by offering a free drink to any pub-goer sharing their surname with a Lioness.

If you’re called Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into the following pubs and showing your ID at the bar.

Do you share your surname with a Lioness?

The Anchor, Goldington Road, Bedford

George & Dragon, Mill Street, Bedford

The Ship, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford

Bumble Bee, Coniston Road, Flitwick

The three group games take place on:

Wed, July 6, England v Austria, KO 8pm

Mon, July 11, England v Norway, KO 8pm