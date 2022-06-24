Eating out in Bedford? Here's the latest food hygiene scores on the doors

Whether you’re eating out – or getting a takeaway – no-one wants to end up being a toilet hugger.

So with a little help from the Food Standards Agency here’s the latest hygiene ratings to make sure you keep it clean.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

Eurest Catering at Fuji Film UK Ltd, St Martin’s Way, Bedford – rated on June 1

Costa Ltd, Silver Street, Bedford – rated on May 3

Amici Restaurant, St Peter’s Street, Bedford – rated on May 28

Willington Garden Centre Restaurant, Sandy Road, Willington – rated on May 28

Olive Tree at Unit 4d, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on May 24

Golden Years at Tavistock Court at Tavistock Court, Queen Street, Bedford – rated on May 17

McDonald’s, Elms Park Industrial Estate, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on May 17

Decant Wine and Cheese Deli, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on May 11

Wilstead Bowls Club at Bowling Green Club House, Bedford Road, Wilstead – rated on May 11

The Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst – rated on May 7

The Cross Keys, Tithe Road, Kempston – rated on June 1

The Three Cranes at High Street, Turvey – rated on June 1

Greggs at Black Cat roundabout, Great North Road, Chawston – rated on May 11

RATED 4

The Gallery, Howard Street, Bedford – rated on April 29

Cai ba, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on May 7

Kempston Park Indoor Bowls Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on May 12

Blue Ginger, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on May 13

RATED 3

The Cochin, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 30