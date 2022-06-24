Eating out in Bedford? Here's the latest food hygiene scores on the doors

Whether you’re eating out – or getting a takeaway – no-one wants to end up being a toilet hugger.
So with a little help from the Food Standards Agency here’s the latest hygiene ratings to make sure you keep it clean.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
Eurest Catering at Fuji Film UK Ltd, St Martin’s Way, Bedford – rated on June 1
Costa Ltd, Silver Street, Bedford – rated on May 3
Amici Restaurant, St Peter’s Street, Bedford – rated on May 28
Willington Garden Centre Restaurant, Sandy Road, Willington – rated on May 28
Olive Tree at Unit 4d, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on May 24
Golden Years at Tavistock Court at Tavistock Court, Queen Street, Bedford – rated on May 17
McDonald’s, Elms Park Industrial Estate, Goldington Road, Bedford – rated on May 17
Decant Wine and Cheese Deli, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on May 11
Wilstead Bowls Club at Bowling Green Club House, Bedford Road, Wilstead – rated on May 11
The Plough, Kimbolton Road, Bolnhurst – rated on May 7
The Cross Keys, Tithe Road, Kempston – rated on June 1
The Three Cranes at High Street, Turvey – rated on June 1
Greggs at Black Cat roundabout, Great North Road, Chawston – rated on May 11
RATED 4
The Gallery, Howard Street, Bedford – rated on April 29
Cai ba, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on May 7
Kempston Park Indoor Bowls Club, Hillgrounds Road, Kempston – rated on May 12
Blue Ginger, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on May 13
RATED 3
The Cochin, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on March 30
Romans Pizza, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on April 22