Curry chef from Bedfordshire village in battle to be crowned ‘best bar naan’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A chef from a much-loved Bedfordshire restaurant has gone into battle with the cream of the country’s curry industry, going head-to-head for the title of the UK’s King or Queen of Spice.

Azib Ullah, a chef at Spices of Paradise restaurant in High Street, Harrold, is one of 75 curry chefs who showcased their culinary skills in the Bangladesh Caterers Association Curry Chef of the Year competition.

The cook-off took place in London on Tuesday, 17 September, at Hammersmith & Fulham College, with chefs given just an hour to prepare and cook for a panel of judges using a box of mystery ingredients supplied by the BCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Azib Ullah said: “It was an honour to compete against some of the finest chefs in our industry. I hope I impressed the judges at the cook-off – the competition was fierce but I really enjoyed showing the panel my skills.”

Chefs in action at cook-off competition

A panel of expert judges rated the dishes on factors such as taste, aroma, presentation and hygiene. The experienced judges included Veronica Moretti, Head of Agrosuper Europe, Dave Fleetwood, Head of Agrosuper UK, Andrew Cook, President of the Federation of Fish and Chips, and Josh Edwards, Head of Sales at Pozitive Energy.

The finalists are now being shortlisted and the winner will be announced at the prestigious Bangladesh Caterers Association Awards 2024, taking place at the InterContinental London at The O2 on Monday, 28 October.

Oli Khan, BCA President, said: “Being able to thrive and grow as an industry means that we need to invest in the talent of the next generation of chefs. These awards help us to nurture young chefs and give them a platform to showcase their incredible flair and talent. The level of cooking was incredible and I’m looking forward to seeing who comes out on top.”

The Bangladesh Caterers Association was set up in 1960 and represents 12,000 restaurateurs across the UK. For more details on the competition and the association visit www.bca1960.com