Creams Cafe Bedford is giving away free ice cream — here’s how to get some

By Clare Turner
Published 14th May 2024, 15:41 BST
If, like me, you’re a real softie for an ice cream, this offer should really put a smile on your face.

Creams Cafe in Bedford is celebrating its 16th anniversary and in one fell scoop has decided to give away loads of goodies.

Between noon and 6pm this Friday (May 17), it’s offering one free scoop per present person – sorry, there is no secondairy (geddit?).

And Creams Cafe doesn’t play flavourites as there’ll be SIX flavours of sorbets which are gluten free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians as well as 20 flavours of Italian gelato.

Creams Cafe in Bedford

And that’s not all, If you’re feeling down, the High Street cafe will help rum raisin your spirits with free face painting, free balloons and a free photo booth.

The outlook for Friday looks good but it might worth bringing an umbrella – just in case there are sprinkles.

