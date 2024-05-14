Creams Cafe Bedford is giving away free ice cream — here’s how to get some

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If, like me, you’re a real softie for an ice cream, this offer should really put a smile on your face.

Creams Cafe in Bedford is celebrating its 16th anniversary and in one fell scoop has decided to give away loads of goodies.

Between noon and 6pm this Friday (May 17), it’s offering one free scoop per present person – sorry, there is no secondairy (geddit?).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Creams Cafe doesn’t play flavourites as there’ll be SIX flavours of sorbets which are gluten free and suitable for vegans and vegetarians as well as 20 flavours of Italian gelato.

Creams Cafe in Bedford

And that’s not all, If you’re feeling down, the High Street cafe will help rum raisin your spirits with free face painting, free balloons and a free photo booth.