Costa Coffee is bringing back three Christmas sweet treats

The new items include a mince pie and vegan alternative

The full Christmas 2025 launch date and items have not been revealed

Costa Coffee has announced the return of its Christmas menu, launching in stores earlier than ever for 2025.

The iconic coffee shop will be bringing festive cheer to customers in advance with the return of three much-loved Christmas sweet treats, with new items set to arrive soon.

The three returning items include; The All Butter Mince Pie, The Gluten Free Vegan Mince Tart and Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin.

Costa confirms Christmas menu for 2025 - including three returning items

The All Butter Mince Pie is a buttery pastry filled with mincemeat, finished with a festive decoration and sugar dusting. The Gluten Free Vegan Mince Tart is a plant-based version of the classic mince pie.

As Terry’s Chocolate Orange is a Christmas staple, Costa are bringing back its muffin version which is filled with chocolate orange sauce, topped with icing and a Terry’s Chocolate Orange segment.

Nishant Bhatia, Costa Coffee's Global Food and Beverage Innovation Director said: “We know that for many of our customers, the festive season starts with little moments, enjoying a mince pie alongside a coffee or picking up a Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin on a winter day. Bringing back these favourites early is our way of helping our customers savour the excitement that builds in the run-up to Christmas.”

The three new Christmas sweet treats are available to purchase from Costa Coffee stores across the UK now, with the full Christmas menu date and new items still under wraps.

For a hint of what Costa Coffee may be bringing back for Christmas 2025, you can read about its Christmas 2024 menu here.