Costa Coffee has announced its Christmas range will land in-store in October

The range includes new drinks, sweet treats and merchandise

Festive favourites will be making a return

Costa Coffee has announced that its brand-new Christmas menu will be arriving earlier than ever.

Launching on Friday, October 24, Costa’s brand-new festive range features new and returning menu items as well as a Christmas merchandise collection.

Costa’s brand-new festive drink is the Butter Pecan Cookie Latte. The latte is topped with light whip and butter pecan cookie pieces.

Festive favourites such as the Gingerbread Latte, Mint Hot Chocolate, Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate and the Black Forest Hot Chocolate will be making a return.

The Caramel Nutcracker range will also make a return, which is available as a hot chocolate, latte and iced latte.

Costa has also revamped its festive food menu, with Dubai Style Pistachio Tiffin (available from Thursday, November), Caramel Nutcracker Cookie Sandwich and the Festive Spice Muffin being new additions to its sweet treat offerings.

Returning sweet treats include Iced Penguin Gingerbread Biscuits, Berry Red Velvet Mini Loaf, Chocolate & Caramel Nutcracker Cake, Gingernut Loaf Cake, and Festive Bakewell Tart.

Savoury foods making a comeback for Christmas include the Turkey & Trimmings Toastie, Pigs & Blankets Toastie, Brie & Cranberry Toastie, Turkey Feast Sandwich and the Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini.

Nishant Bhatia, Costa Coffee's Global Food and Beverage Innovation Director, said: “This Christmas, we’re bringing festive moments to life with a menu full of joy and indulgence.

“From our brand-new Butter Pecan Cookie Latte and Dubai-Style Pistachio Tiffin to returning favourites like the Pigs in Blanket Toastie, every drink and bite is designed to make those Christmas catch-ups and family gatherings feel extra special."

Costa also has a range of festive merchandise available, which may be a good gift for the coffee lover in your life.

The collection includes Festive Cups, Cappuccino Gift Set, and Costa Coffee Plushies.

To find out about Costa Coffee’s Christmas 2024 range, you can read my review here.