Frescoes Coffee House in Mill Street, Bedford (Pictures courtesy of Vandervells LLP)placeholder image
Frescoes Coffee House in Mill Street, Bedford (Pictures courtesy of Vandervells LLP)

Coffee shop in Bedford Mill Street goes on the market

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Fancy owning your very own coffee lounge in the heart of the town? Well, look no further.

Frescoes Coffee House is well established and highly respected – and has been in its current location in Mill Street since 2002 (not too shabby for an indie business).

It’s on the market with a leasehold price of £75,000 and is being sold through Vandervells.

Visit here for more details

The business is renowned for its professional service and customer care, according to the sales blurb – as well as producing its own-brand coffee.

Frescoes boasts a current turnover of over £175,000 and an adjusted net profit of £30,000 which could be easily raised to over £50,000 for a full-time working couple.

There’s also room for an increase of hours into the evening and with an alcohol licence already in place, new enthusiastic owners could see a sizeable return on their investment.

Price to include the trading name, the current lease and the entire inventory of trade fixtures, fittings and equipment

1. .

Price to include the trading name, the current lease and the entire inventory of trade fixtures, fittings and equipment Photo: Vandervells LLP

Photo Sales
Loving the decor

2. .

Loving the decor Photo: Vandervells LLP

Photo Sales
There's room for an increase of hours into the evening as an alcohol licence is already in place

3. .

There's room for an increase of hours into the evening as an alcohol licence is already in place Photo: Vandervells LLP

Photo Sales
And let's not forget the all-important outside area

4. .

And let's not forget the all-important outside area Photo: Vandervells LLP

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice