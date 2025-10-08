Coffee shop in Bedford Mill Street goes on the market

Frescoes Coffee House is well established and highly respected – and has been in its current location in Mill Street since 2002 (not too shabby for an indie business).

It’s on the market with a leasehold price of £75,000 and is being sold through Vandervells.

The business is renowned for its professional service and customer care, according to the sales blurb – as well as producing its own-brand coffee.

Frescoes boasts a current turnover of over £175,000 and an adjusted net profit of £30,000 which could be easily raised to over £50,000 for a full-time working couple.

There’s also room for an increase of hours into the evening and with an alcohol licence already in place, new enthusiastic owners could see a sizeable return on their investment.

