Cheers - Pilgrim's Progress in Bedford still has beer while other Wetherspoons in the country run out

Wetherspoons has apologised to its customers after facing shortages of beer in some of its pubs.

The popular pub chain has confirmed Carling and Coors beer have been affected by supply chain issues, meaning some locations are not receiving deliveries.

However, The Pilgrim's Progress - in Midland Road - is OK after confirming it hasn't been hit.

The Pilgrim's Progress

The lack of beer elsewhere has been attributed to lorry driver and staff shortages caused by Brexit unemployment rules and the pandemic, which has impacted the supply chain.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”